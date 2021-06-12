© Instagram / Eliza Dushku





Buffy: What happened to Eliza Dushku as Faith in Buffy? and CBS Paid the Actress Eliza Dushku $9.5 Million to Settle Harassment Claims





CBS Paid the Actress Eliza Dushku $9.5 Million to Settle Harassment Claims and Buffy: What happened to Eliza Dushku as Faith in Buffy?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (6/11/21): Cubs 8, Cardinals 5 – Cubs Storm Back at Rowdy Wrigley.

VIDEOS: Meet the 2021 ALJ Prom King, Queen and Court.

Loki Head Writer Teases Confrontation With Series' Surprising Villain and Richard E. Grant's Debut.

Defense Rests Its Case In Devon Erickson’s Murder Trial For STEM School Shooting.

Man denied bail after stabbing pregnant woman on Georgia trail.

Increased flow releases from New Melones Dam means more hazardous conditions on Stanislaus River.

Farmers to protest at Raj Bhavans on June 26 against farm laws.

State of immigrants in LA County: USC report shows disparities in COVID pandemic's impact.

This is why the cameras were turned off on Nottingham's Peregrine Falcons.

AP congratulates UAE on elected membership of UN Security Council.

Local Restaurant Looking Forward To Kentucky Restriction Lift.