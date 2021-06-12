© Instagram / lil kim





LL Cool J, Nas, Chuck D, Lil Kim, more attend ground-breaking ceremony at Universal Hip Hop Museum and Lil Kim reveals the only actress who can play her in a biopic





Lil Kim reveals the only actress who can play her in a biopic and LL Cool J, Nas, Chuck D, Lil Kim, more attend ground-breaking ceremony at Universal Hip Hop Museum

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Robert Dunning wins first NCAA track and field title for Alabama men since 2014.

Congress targets tech giants Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook in new series of antitrust laws.

Kang takes 1-stroke lead in LPGA Tour event at Lake Merced.

Humpback whale scoops up and spits out lobster fisherman.

How much will Bryce Hall make from Austin McBroom’s YouTube vs TikTok fight?

Lafayette Police on scene of triple shooting in parking lot of headquarters.

French Open 2021: Life goes on, Rafael Nadal shrugs off defeat against Novak Djokovic in semi-finals.

Belgium faces tough task vs. host Russia on TSN.

Verdugo, Red Sox Rally From 4 Down, Top Blue Jays 6-5 In 9th.