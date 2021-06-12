© Instagram / zoey deutch





Zoey Deutch To Star in Quinn Shephard’s ‘Not Okay’ For Searchlight And Makeready and Zoey Deutch explains full-circle moment behind starring in Justin Bieber's 'Anyone' video





Zoey Deutch To Star in Quinn Shephard’s ‘Not Okay’ For Searchlight And Makeready and Zoey Deutch explains full-circle moment behind starring in Justin Bieber's 'Anyone' video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Zoey Deutch explains full-circle moment behind starring in Justin Bieber's 'Anyone' video and Zoey Deutch To Star in Quinn Shephard’s ‘Not Okay’ For Searchlight And Makeready

Massena captures both Section 10 Class A baseball and softball crowns.

Like Raleigh and Durham, many cities across the US are looking for their next police chief.

U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum to put ‘The Forgotten War’ on display.

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Time Variance Authority Prisoner Loki Meet and Greet in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Middle-class residents priced out of Sonoma County housing market.

'She was taken:' Family calls for justice after alleged drunk driver hits, kills young mom.

13 Chickasha police officers can now force tribal law on Native American suspects.

Alcoa City Schools partners with TCAT to give head start on LPN degree.

Sixers news: Ben Simmons' true feelings on DPOY snub vs. Rudy Gobert.

Gold slips as dollar strengthens on 'transitory' inflation view.