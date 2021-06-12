© Instagram / Dennis Quaid





Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of New Joe Exotic Limited Series and Dennis Quaid on eloping during pandemic, buying Ronald Reagan memorabilia ahead of biopic role





Dennis Quaid on eloping during pandemic, buying Ronald Reagan memorabilia ahead of biopic role and Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of New Joe Exotic Limited Series

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500.

Summer camps return but with fewer campers and counselors.

Local man drops more than 140 pounds and starts custom suit line.

The Sun's Exposure: It Can Be Good, Bad And It Can Be Ugly.

Rams, NFL try and stop civil case over relocating to Los Angeles.

Sea Lion and Pup Relocated from Santa Barbara Harbor to Secret Beach.

Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce selling tickets for annual dinner.

More ground and pound for Steelers this year.

Harris touts child care funding and payments to families.

FC Tulsa and Legion of Los Angeles connect for Tulsa massacre tribute.

EmergyCare's 5th Garage Gala raises $100000 for ambulance and transportation services.