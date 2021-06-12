Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld throws a perfect pitch at Citi Field and Jerry Seinfeld Has A Weird Baseball Ritual With Matthew Broderick
By: Hannah Harris
2021-06-12 07:40:28
Jerry Seinfeld Has A Weird Baseball Ritual With Matthew Broderick and Mets fan Jerry Seinfeld throws a perfect pitch at Citi Field
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
The Pandemic Hit and Suddenly I Couldn't Read a Damn Thing.
LSU wins men's NCAA track and field championships team title.
De Jong on Depay future: We have talked about Barcelona.
The data that could decide if England’s lockdown ends on June 21.
Gordon Sherry back on top form after brush with Covid.
'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown'.
Former North Norfolk head chef David Green book on diabetes.
Ex-GM tells PAC about problems – NationNews Barbados — nationnews.com.
Netanyahu battles to stay in power in potential last weekend as Israel's Prime Minister.
Wingate Wins 11-inning Thriller to Advance to Saturday's Championship Game.
Front End of Heat Wave Begins – Expected to Peak in Region from Tuesday to Thursday.
Tarentum Book Club gives archives to Allegheny-Kiski Valley Historical Society's museum.