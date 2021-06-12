© Instagram / padma lakshmi





Padma Lakshmi Stunned at the 2021 BBMAs in a Crystal Pantsuit by Christian Siriano and Top Chef: 10 Coolest Facts About Host Padma Lakshmi





Top Chef: 10 Coolest Facts About Host Padma Lakshmi and Padma Lakshmi Stunned at the 2021 BBMAs in a Crystal Pantsuit by Christian Siriano

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rangers vs. Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers' offense excel in rout of Rangers.

ON THE MENU — Try something new at Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen.

Aurora Police investigate shooting on South Fraser Street, 2 transported.

Filipino diplomat in NY accosted by man in hate crime incident on subway.

G7 summit: Leaders set to announce global pandemic prevention plan.

Rangers vs. Dodgers.

Families of six missing persons continue to search for answers.

Islesboro teens spent years raising money for their senior trip. Instead, they used the money to vaccinate the island.

Local News: Blood donations needed for cancer patients (6/12/21).