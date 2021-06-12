© Instagram / scott walker





Former Gov. Scott Walker talks future of GOP and John Nichols: Now Scott Walker is exploiting the pandemic to — you guessed it — attack teachers and their unions





John Nichols: Now Scott Walker is exploiting the pandemic to — you guessed it — attack teachers and their unions and Former Gov. Scott Walker talks future of GOP

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Rasicci and Co. salon, boutique opens doors.

Another 1-run loss for Braves: Alcantara and Marlins win 4-3.

Opinion: Are we there yet? Atlanta as it is, and what it can be.

Blue Dons confident, energized for regionals.

United Airlines Will Not Furlough Flight Attendants This Fall.

Mason Mount lifts lid on surprise Cesc Fabregas meeting and the key to his Chelsea rise.

Arraez gets started on Saints rehab assignment as Buxton gets a day off.

Update on the latest sports.

Mason Mount lifts lid on surprise Cesc Fabregas meeting and the key to his Chelsea rise.

Hanover High graduates urged to recall the 'intangibles'.

Karnataka Covid unlock news live: Industries set to reopen amid vaccination, health SOP challenges.