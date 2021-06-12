© Instagram / brigitte nielsen





Brigitte Nielsen, 57, and her husband Mattia Dessi, 42, are arm-in-arm and Brigitte Nielsen wows in sensational sunset photo





Brigitte Nielsen wows in sensational sunset photo and Brigitte Nielsen, 57, and her husband Mattia Dessi, 42, are arm-in-arm

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Century Charter Review Discusses Duties Of Mayor, Gender Neutral Pronouns And More.

US Open Week Has Finally Arrived.

Queen's Birthday Honours: Raheem Stirling receives honour for work on racial equality.

'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends.

Caufield, college stars add 'young energy' to NHL playoffs.

No. 5 Arizona Baseball storms to within a win of CWS.

Walk to Make Alzheimer's a Memory taking place in Johnson City Saturday morning.

Market report: June 12, 2021.

Outdoor art exhibit on view at Wetlands Park.

Trooping the Colour TODAY: Queen's birthday to be celebrated with 'uplifting' parade.