© Instagram / roseanne barr





Roseanne Barr calls Donald Trump 'the first woman president of the United States' and Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: ‘I wish I worded it better’





Roseanne Barr calls Donald Trump 'the first woman president of the United States' and Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: ‘I wish I worded it better’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: ‘I wish I worded it better’ and Roseanne Barr calls Donald Trump 'the first woman president of the United States'

Suns vs. Nuggets score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix take down Denver in Game 3 of series.

Butterfly release Saturday at NCH for families who have lost a baby.

Diamondbacks 5, Angels 6: Playing for pride?

Community tennis tournament set for June 24-27.

Headed for home.

Sakakawea ramps prepared for low water.

Chamber Banquet honors those who worked for community during pandemic.

Repairs To Close Pensacola Beach Fishing Pier For Two Weeks.

Some added advice for graduates.