© Instagram / alicia vikander





Alicia Vikander deserved her Oscar for Ex Machina, not The Danish Girl and Tomb Raider: Epic Video Shows How Alicia Vikander Got Ripped For Lara Croft





Tomb Raider: Epic Video Shows How Alicia Vikander Got Ripped For Lara Croft and Alicia Vikander deserved her Oscar for Ex Machina, not The Danish Girl

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Why Google Lens beats its Apple rival and is ‘definitely’ coming to smart glasses.

Man accused of 'brutal' attack on elderly neighbour has his case is further adjourned.

Brexit outrage as Ireland brags 'Joe Biden in on our side' amid Northern Ireland chaos.

'This is what Pakistan wants': BJP releases Digvijaya Singh's audio on Art 370, Congress leader hits back.

Everton new manager LIVE.

Disha Patani Posts New Pics On Instagram. Sister Khusbhoo Calls Her «Cute».

Dominic Raab hits out at ‘bloody-minded’ EU ahead of talks on Brexit stand-off on Northern Ireland.

John Kennedy 'considering' Celtic future with management now firmly on his agenda.

Benefits worth Rs. 40,000 announced on Datsun cars this month.

12 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore on June 12, 5 unlinked.