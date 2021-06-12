Lea Michele and baby son Ever spend time with her Glee co-star Jonathan Groff in NYC and Glee's Lea Michele accused of kicking shoe at fashion director during photoshoot
By: Christopher Taylor
2021-06-12 13:15:19
Lea Michele and baby son Ever spend time with her Glee co-star Jonathan Groff in NYC and Glee's Lea Michele accused of kicking shoe at fashion director during photoshoot
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Glee's Lea Michele accused of kicking shoe at fashion director during photoshoot and Lea Michele and baby son Ever spend time with her Glee co-star Jonathan Groff in NYC
Nightclubs and indoor events will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity as Oahu leaps to Tier 4.
Sentinel Editorial: Congratulations to the Class of 2021, and those who supported them in an extraordinary year.
Newsmaker: Quincy native turns mental health struggles into inspiring, humorous podcast.
At least 13 people were injured in a shooting in downtown Austin, authorities say.
Covid-19: Vaccinate e-hailing drivers and riders soon, urges SAPP.
Biden sells G-7 on minimum global tax.
Wang Yi Delivers a Video Speech at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.
Mark Murphy on Aaron Rodgers: As Ted Thompson used to say, he’s a complicated fella.
Orlando's LGBTQ+ leaders of color reflect on progress since Pulse.
This stunning Shorewood home on Lake Michigan recently hit market for $2.5 million: Open House.