‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series "The Rookie"
By: Michael Miller
2021-06-12 13:23:19
‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series «The Rookie»
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series «The Rookie» and ‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady
Slate Money talks billionaire taxes, Uber, and Bitcoin.
Harry Dunn death: Johnson and Biden discuss virtual trial for US diplomat’s wife.
Meghan and Harry shoot themselves in foot as Lilibet name rules out privacy hopes.
Euro 2020 on TV: calm start for BBC but for Savage dig at Boris Johnson.
Stobart Air: Staff ‘devastated’ as trading ceased, flights cancelled.
Kerala SET exam 2021 date announced; to be held on Aug 14.
Glynn County Police plan to use grant for simulator to improve training.
Warren Robinson: From war to wheel bearings.
Electric cars to beer cans risk getting pricier over aluminum fees.
Back to the show: Teen All-City Musical cast celebrates return to stage.