© Instagram / nathan fillion





‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series "The Rookie"





‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series «The Rookie»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series «The Rookie» and ‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady

Slate Money talks billionaire taxes, Uber, and Bitcoin.

Harry Dunn death: Johnson and Biden discuss virtual trial for US diplomat’s wife.

Meghan and Harry shoot themselves in foot as Lilibet name rules out privacy hopes.

Euro 2020 on TV: calm start for BBC but for Savage dig at Boris Johnson.

Stobart Air: Staff ‘devastated’ as trading ceased, flights cancelled.

Kerala SET exam 2021 date announced; to be held on Aug 14.

Glynn County Police plan to use grant for simulator to improve training.

Warren Robinson: From war to wheel bearings.

Electric cars to beer cans risk getting pricier over aluminum fees.

Back to the show: Teen All-City Musical cast celebrates return to stage.