© Instagram / rick james
The troubling life of funk pioneer Rick James and Hipgnosis buys 50% stake in Rick James catalog, including master rights
By: Jacob Johnson
2021-06-12 13:58:17
Hipgnosis buys 50% stake in Rick James catalog, including master rights and The troubling life of funk pioneer Rick James
Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Last News:
Recent Match Report.
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Rating of «Buy» from Brokerages.
How to grow native red clover.
G-7 pledge to share, but jostle for ground in the sandbox.
Kim Jong calls K-pop 'vicious cancer', threatens to end South Korean music: Report.
Recent Match Report.
At least 13 injured in Austin mass shooting.
White Sox best Detroit Tigers in bizarre extra-innings finish.
HAMBLEN REMAINS IN CUSTODY.
TOP