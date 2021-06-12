Iliza Shlesinger stars in trailer for Netflix rom-com Good on Paper 20 May 2021 Flickeringmyth and Iliza Shlesinger Inks Book Deal With Abrams &amp; Blackstone Audio For ‘All Things Aside’
© Instagram / iliza shlesinger

Iliza Shlesinger stars in trailer for Netflix rom-com Good on Paper 20 May 2021 Flickeringmyth and Iliza Shlesinger Inks Book Deal With Abrams &amp; Blackstone Audio For ‘All Things Aside’


By: Emma Williams
2021-06-12 16:28:23

Iliza Shlesinger stars in trailer for Netflix rom-com Good on Paper 20 May 2021 Flickeringmyth and Iliza Shlesinger Inks Book Deal With Abrams & Blackstone Audio For ‘All Things Aside’

Know what's going
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<

Last News:

Iliza Shlesinger Inks Book Deal With Abrams & Blackstone Audio For ‘All Things Aside’ and Iliza Shlesinger stars in trailer for Netflix rom-com Good on Paper 20 May 2021 Flickeringmyth

Funnel cakes, fried oreos and mangonadas

  TOP