© Instagram / tika sumpter





Tika Sumpter Talks Season 2 Of 'Mixed-Ish' And Wedding Plans and New Hollywood Podcast: Tika Sumpter Talks About Her Journey To ‘Mixed-ish’, Importance Of Inclusive Narratives





Tika Sumpter Talks Season 2 Of 'Mixed-Ish' And Wedding Plans and New Hollywood Podcast: Tika Sumpter Talks About Her Journey To ‘Mixed-ish’, Importance Of Inclusive Narratives

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

New Hollywood Podcast: Tika Sumpter Talks About Her Journey To ‘Mixed-ish’, Importance Of Inclusive Narratives and Tika Sumpter Talks Season 2 Of 'Mixed-Ish' And Wedding Plans

Funnel cakes, fried oreos and mangonadas