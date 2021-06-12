© Instagram / kidz bop





KIDZ BOP LIVE IN CONCERT: KIDZ BOP’s First-Ever UK Live Concert + Behind-The-Scenes Specials Premieres On Sky This May and Midway ISD elementary students star in KIDZ BOP music video





Midway ISD elementary students star in KIDZ BOP music video and KIDZ BOP LIVE IN CONCERT: KIDZ BOP’s First-Ever UK Live Concert + Behind-The-Scenes Specials Premieres On Sky This May

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Look, Listen, and Learn’: A Long Journey to Award-Winning Television.

Bitcoin and Encryption: A Race Between Criminals and the F.B.I.

Will Fuller on Jaylen Waddle and Dolphins' wide receiver group: 'You can't teach speed'.

Arizona's first excessive heat watch of 2021 issued, and where to find help.

An invasive and dangerous plant that blooms in Pa.

BSO detectives arrest 2 'bank juggers' after multiple vehicle thefts.

Hit and Run w/Injuries at 1100-1199 Highway 299.

Everything you need to know about growing an herb garden indoors.

Berny Unruh: Concerns with men’s health.

Alabama's Robert Dunning wins 110-meter hurdles national championship.

We might finally have a date for Samsung's next big phone and wearable launch.