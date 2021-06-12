© Instagram / tinashe





Is Tinashe dropping an album? Singer posts cryptic tweet and fans say 'song of the summer coming and Tinashe assists Shift K3Y for “Love Line” visual





Is Tinashe dropping an album? Singer posts cryptic tweet and fans say 'song of the summer coming and Tinashe assists Shift K3Y for «Love Line» visual

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Tinashe assists Shift K3Y for «Love Line» visual and Is Tinashe dropping an album? Singer posts cryptic tweet and fans say 'song of the summer coming

Protests and marches in Falmouth as the G7 summit is underway.

4 arrested after 'car reached speeds of 100mph and crashed into roundabout on A46'.

Barbara Thompson’s Paraphernalia with NYJO: Bulletproof review – fresh takes on old favourites.

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ at 40: Karen Allen on Having Snakes Dumped on Her and How Tom Selleck Almost Got Harrison Ford’s Role.

Lawmakers, State Leaders Fight Over Drawing Precinct Lines.

Tottenham man 'marked' on club's list.

Timber and carpets set on fire outside former Dudley school.

Corrie's Katie McGlynn appears VERY worse-for-wear on wild night out in Manchester.

Biden Pushes G-7 to Criticize China Over Forced-Labor Allegations.