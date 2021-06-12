© Instagram / leon bridges





Leon Bridges Appointed Texas State Musician by State Legislature and Leon Bridges Announces Album, Shares New Video Directed by Anderson .Paak





Leon Bridges Announces Album, Shares New Video Directed by Anderson .Paak and Leon Bridges Appointed Texas State Musician by State Legislature

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

UEFA Euro 2020: Wales-Switzerland, Live Scores and Schedule.

Man Pushing Shopping Cart on Mira Mesa Blvd. Struck and Killed in Sorrento Valley.

Unseeded women's player Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open to take her first Grand Slam singles title.

First containers leave Hamilton Port for Montreal and overseas.

Aer Lingus announces details of replacement regional flights following Stobart Air's closure.

Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race.

Josh Thomas & Editor Gregg Featherman March To A «Very Different» Beat With 'Everything's Gonna Be Okay'- The Process.

Aer Lingus announces details of replacement regional flights following Stobart Air's closure.

FeedNJ helping Toni's Kitchen provide restaurant-prepared meals to community.

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to stop shooting threes in the NBA playoffs.

Time to Celebrate Coppell.

«I Can Bike» camp coming to Great Falls.