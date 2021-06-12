© Instagram / leonard bernstein





Opera Company of Middlebury Films Leonard Bernstein’s Comic Operetta 'Candide' and David Chack Discusses Leonard Bernstein with Levy Lecture Crowd





Opera Company of Middlebury Films Leonard Bernstein’s Comic Operetta 'Candide' and David Chack Discusses Leonard Bernstein with Levy Lecture Crowd

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

David Chack Discusses Leonard Bernstein with Levy Lecture Crowd and Opera Company of Middlebury Films Leonard Bernstein’s Comic Operetta 'Candide'

When To Watch Dressel, Ledecky, and Other Team USA Stars at Olympic Trials.

40% OFF vegetable and annuals sale starts this weekend at Zenith Holland Nursery.

Thailand: Managing Employees' Mental Well-being during Remote Working.

Jury finds Dickson County's Joseph Daniels guilty of murdering 5-year-old son.

Nvidia plans to end support for Windows 7 and 8 drivers in October.

Gunmen storm villages, kill dozens in Nigeria’s Zamfara state.

Man Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery.

Car Crashes Into And Ignites Biomat USA Plasma Building On Western Avenue; Multiple People Dead And Trapped Inside – CBS Pittsburgh – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Sahvir Wheeler describes himself as a «servant leader» on the court.

Cullen Hoback (‘Q: Into the Storm’) on U.S. Capitol riot: ‘I’m grateful it wasn’t worse than it was’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW].