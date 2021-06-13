© Instagram / Maren Morris





Maren Morris hops on the “Last Train Home” as a featured vocalist on John Mayer's new single – Deltaplex News and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms





Maren Morris hops on the «Last Train Home» as a featured vocalist on John Mayer's new single – Deltaplex News and Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert lead CMT Music Awards noms and Maren Morris hops on the «Last Train Home» as a featured vocalist on John Mayer's new single – Deltaplex News

Early summer heat wave takes toll on Minnesota roads, schools, lawns.

As Twins catcher Mitch Garver frames it: Anything for an edge.

Early summer heat wave takes toll on Minnesota roads, schools, lawns.

Huntington Beach pier swim marks 70 years.

Early summer heat wave takes toll on Minnesota roads, schools, lawns.

Ericsson takes advantage of Powers' misfortune to win first Detroit Grand Prix race.

Vinyl Lovers Flock To NYC Shops For Record Store Day.

As Twins catcher Mitch Garver frames it: Anything for an edge.

New Yorkers Head to the Polls in First Day of Early Voting.

Effort to double tiny house villages in Seattle begins.

VIDEO: New Britain Police hold 5K to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut.