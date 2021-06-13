© Instagram / Zoe Kravitz





Katie Holmes Makes First Public Appearance Since Ex-Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Was Spotted With Zoe Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman divorcing after 18 months of marriage





Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman divorcing after 18 months of marriage and Katie Holmes Makes First Public Appearance Since Ex-Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Was Spotted With Zoe Kravitz

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Nevada's economy hailed as the winner of 2021's legislative session.

ByWard Market comes to line on opening weekend of Step 1 of COVID reopening.

Signs encouraging drivers to not give money to panhandlers, call hotline instead.

Soap Box Derby returns to Williamsport.

Unruly passenger forces outbound flight from LAX to land early.

Aer Lingus stops most Belfast City Airport flights after Stobart Air collapse.

Nurse recounts chilling escape from murderers Barrie Watts and Valmae Beck.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews prepares to return to work after back injury.

Christian Eriksen has 'spoken to Inter Milan stars' with WhatsApp message from hospital.

SH5 Whakarewarewa to close after truck crash.

Graduates celebrate new beginning for T.C. Williams High School.

3 Arrested, 1 Suspect Still Wanted For Drive-By Shooting That Injured 4 In Yonkers.