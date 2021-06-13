© Instagram / Anitta





Anitta Talks 'Girl From Rio', Her Album, Fan Encounters, Tour and MORE! and Anitta & DaBaby’s “Girl From Rio” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song





Anitta Talks 'Girl From Rio', Her Album, Fan Encounters, Tour and MORE! and Anitta & DaBaby’s «Girl From Rio» Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Anitta & DaBaby’s «Girl From Rio» Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song and Anitta Talks 'Girl From Rio', Her Album, Fan Encounters, Tour and MORE!

Winnebago driver strikes 2 police cruisers, 4 cars and takes wrong-way U.S. 131 run before stopped.

Ericsson Earns First Career Win in Wild Race 1 at Detroit.

Christian County Museum and Historical Society collecting items for 2021 time capsule.

Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s new novel can’t get much sillier.

UC Riverside holds limited in-person graduations for Class of 2021.

£3.4 million to expand The Duke of Edinburgh's Award in schools.

Danish star Christian Eriksen collapses on field at Euro 2020 but is stable, awake in hospital.

Budget 'an economic attack' on masses: Bilawal.

Stingy defense leads No. 10 Cherokee to 1st state title in 13 years.

14-year-old victim in Pierce St. shooting dies, suspect to be charged with second-degree murder.

Real Life Mama: The job of a Mommy – to equip kids to handle things on their own.

Saltillo Road set to reopen as South Beltway work shifts.