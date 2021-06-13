© Instagram / Kendrick Lamar





Fans call for J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar collaboration and The Game Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping New Music "Real Soon"





Fans call for J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar collaboration and The Game Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping New Music «Real Soon»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Game Claims Kendrick Lamar Is Dropping New Music «Real Soon» and Fans call for J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar collaboration

Exclusive: Children ran over and left injured after truck drives into home and flees scene.

EDITORIAL: Lawmakers leave much left work undone.

Summit County officials decide what to do with $6 million from the American Rescue Plan.

What to call Columbus Day? One N.J. school board, facing backlash, leaves it blank.

The Topeka community came out to celebrate Juneteenth with a parade Saturday morning.

Portions of highway E and L to close for railroad crossing work.

Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Office to hold a child safety seat inspection June 12th.

A Township Tale Brings Co-Op VR Fantasy To Quest In July.

Govt announces Clean Car Package to drive down emissions by increasing uptake of low-emission vehicles.

Authorities battle to retrieve body after Blue Mountains rockfall.

2.5 million documented foreigners to be jabbed.