© Instagram / Molly Ringwald





Molly Ringwald Cuts Hair Short For Summer, “Getting the Pretty Back” and Molly Ringwald Looks Back on ‘Pretty in Pink,’ 35 Years Later





Molly Ringwald Looks Back on ‘Pretty in Pink,’ 35 Years Later and Molly Ringwald Cuts Hair Short For Summer, «Getting the Pretty Back»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Compton man arrested in suspected hit-and-run that injured 7-month-old baby • Long Beach Post News.

Alabama Swimming Has 14 at USA Olympic Team Trials Wave II Starting this Weekend.

Man pushing shopping cart hit and killed by vehicle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have no regrets’ about their interviews and want ‘peace’ with royal family...

Why pre-deadline 2015 Blue Jays offer some perspective on 2021 squad.

‘We need more units!’ Police audio highlights APD response to mass shooting.

‘Love Your Community’: Organization hopes to inform youth about the danger of drugs.

Matt attack: Chapman, Olson lead A's to win.

111th Attack Wing bids farewell to former commander.

What really is aphantasia, the inability to see with the mind’s eye?

Whether to use aluminum or not.