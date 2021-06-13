© Instagram / Kevin Gates





Tour News: The Eagles, Joey Cape, Kevin Gates, Bayside, Fall of Troy, Islands, more and Rapper Kevin Gates coming to El Paso County Coliseum





Rapper Kevin Gates coming to El Paso County Coliseum and Tour News: The Eagles, Joey Cape, Kevin Gates, Bayside, Fall of Troy, Islands, more

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Brian Goodwin doubles and homers in first two at-bats with White Sox.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks.

Royals vs. Athletics.

Luke Donald, 42 years old and No. 514 in the world, refuses to give in.

Graney: Golden Knights, Canadiens own far different histories.

2021 Scholar-Athletes reflect on their high school experience as leaders, role models.

Troy PD and the Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes.

No Clear Frontrunner is Push to Recall and Replace Newsom.

Verizon and Straight talk customers experiencing phone trouble in Local 6 Area.