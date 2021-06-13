© Instagram / John Oliver





Station Groups Reviewing Vetting Processes For Sponsored Content After John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Segment and Station Groups Reviewing Vetting Processes For Sponsored Content After John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Segment





Station Groups Reviewing Vetting Processes For Sponsored Content After John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Segment and Station Groups Reviewing Vetting Processes For Sponsored Content After John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ Segment

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Women's Track and Field ties for seventh at NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Shelby Tyler, Kayla Smith help Georgia women finish third in NCAA track.

Surprise.

Soaring down Bootleggers Run and more once again as Splish Splash reopens.

Region roundup: Liberty football lands another recruit, and more.

FDA Details Failures at Baltimore Plant That Spoiled Vaccine Doses.

2021 PGA Tour Palmetto Championship 4th Round Odds, Picks and Preview.

Chesson Hadley has four-shot lead at Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

Waterloo hit-and-run leaves boy with non-life-threatening injuries: police still searching for vehicle.

Restoration project on Cincinnati's 'Black Lives Matter!' mural begins.

RCMP issue statement on death of Mountie.