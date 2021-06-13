© Instagram / Jennifer Hudson





Jennifer Hudson puts on a curvaceous display in athleisure as she buys jewelry in Beverly Hills and Jennifer Hudson finds her voice as Aretha Franklin in new 'Respect trailer





Jennifer Hudson puts on a curvaceous display in athleisure as she buys jewelry in Beverly Hills and Jennifer Hudson finds her voice as Aretha Franklin in new 'Respect trailer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jennifer Hudson finds her voice as Aretha Franklin in new 'Respect trailer and Jennifer Hudson puts on a curvaceous display in athleisure as she buys jewelry in Beverly Hills

Letter: 'Public schools need to get smarter, and fast'.

UFC 263 play-by-play and live results.

And-Ones: Nets Security, Zipser, Mannion, Mozgov, TBT.

Increasing safety and city budget: Concerns over policing drive proposed increases in budget.

Amanda Gorman Honored at WriteGirl Gala: «Never Underestimate the Power of a Girl and Her Pen».

Founded With Love to Save Lives, Fight Addiction, Lose the Stigma and Raise Awareness: Tigger House Opens New Red Bank Office.

WV High School Track: Walker wows crowd, Jefferson and Parkersburg win titles.

Class C baseball roundup: Beaver River, Cooperstown win sectional titles.

Lawsuit from vaccine resisters at Houston hospital dismissed by judge.

Oprah Winfrey Delivers Virtual Keynote Address For UCSB’s Class Of 2021 Graduates.

Islanders-Lightning, Knights-Canadiens in uncertain final 4.

Photos: Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue Open House 2021.