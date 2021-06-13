© Instagram / Rich the Kid





Rich The Kid Makes it Rain on Rodeo Drive, Fans Get Cash, He Gets a Ticket and Rich the Kid taken off a flight after airline staff said he smelled like weed





Rich the Kid taken off a flight after airline staff said he smelled like weed and Rich The Kid Makes it Rain on Rodeo Drive, Fans Get Cash, He Gets a Ticket

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Drought conditions are rapidly expanding across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ARREST: HILL, Darrien Donya.

West Monroe man arrested after an eventful trip to Academy Sports and Pizza Hut.

Rainbows, WV artwork and more line downtown for Arts Walk event.

LPGA Mediheal: Taiwan's Min Lee takes 2-shot lead at Lake Merced.

Le'Veon Bell says he'd retire before playing for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in social media post.

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 13: Bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin and more.

Djokovic, Tsitsipas and the biggest Final At Roland Garros.

LSU baseball falls to Tennessee, 4-2, in super regional opener.

Bracket racing gives everyone a chance to compete.

What will happen to Lansing's former Sears property? Think big, says developer Pat Gillespie.