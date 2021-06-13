© Instagram / Glenn Close





Hollywood Flashback: Glenn Close First Brought Cruella de Vil to Life in 1996 and Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Movie Looks





Glenn Close Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Movie Looks and Hollywood Flashback: Glenn Close First Brought Cruella de Vil to Life in 1996

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Success and history spread widely at South.

Multisport standouts display talent at track and field finals.

Vincent Rinaldi Takes Second in 100 and 200 to lead Carpinteria Boys at CIF-SS Divisional Finals.

TV Anchor Nancy Alvarez Leads Pulse Memorial Crowd in Looking for and Finding Rainbows and Hope Five Years After Shooting.

Roses and thorns: 6-13-21.

7AA Boys Track and Field Championships wrapped up in Cloquet.

Alaska Airlines And Qatar Airways File For US Codeshares.

Lyon County and McCracken County win semi-state games Saturday.

Reds win, Cubs down Cardinals and Braves lose to Marlins Saturday.

Suspicious death and fire under investigation in Fort Atkinson.

One More Time: Heroes Reborn Weapon X and Final Flight #1 [Preview].

Study finds new links between high-fat diets and colon cancer.