© Instagram / Luis Fonsi





Adamari López talks about her divorce from Luis Fonsi – Explica .co and Ozuna & Luis Fonsi Perform 'Taki Taki’ & 'Despacito' at 'Celebrating America' Special





Adamari López talks about her divorce from Luis Fonsi – Explica .co and Ozuna & Luis Fonsi Perform 'Taki Taki’ & 'Despacito' at 'Celebrating America' Special

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ozuna & Luis Fonsi Perform 'Taki Taki’ & 'Despacito' at 'Celebrating America' Special and Adamari López talks about her divorce from Luis Fonsi – Explica .co

USC wins women's track-and-field title; NC A&T's Cambrea Sturgis sweeps 100 and 200.

WATCH: Trials Is First Tapered Meet in 2 Years for Ledecky and Manuel.

Arts and Crafts fair promotes tourism and artists in Berea.

Latino group bridging the vaccine gap, and uniting the community.

Westhill boys lacrosse tops LaFayette, wins sectional Class D championship.

Astros fall to Twins 5-2, thanks to ineffective pitching and a cold offense.

Taiwan’s Min Lee takes 2-shot lead at Lake Merced.

NYC's Washington Square Park hit by fresh stabbings, mugging and assaults.

8th Int'l Festival for Drums and Traditional Arts kicks off in Cairo.

06/12 McGuire's NJPW Strong Audio Review: Wheeler Yuta and Fred Yehi, vs. Jordan Clearwater and Misterioso, Lio Rush and Rocky Romero vs. The DKC and Clark Connors, Hikuleo vs. Alex Coughlin.

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule.

For consistent gains, document the process—say what you'll do and do what you say: Ajay Khandelwal.