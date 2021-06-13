© Instagram / victoria justice





Victoria Justice Says Drama with Ariana Grande During “Victorious” Days is "so Silly” and Victoria Justice Goes Deep Into Ariana Grande Feud Rumors





Victoria Justice Says Drama with Ariana Grande During «Victorious» Days is «so Silly» and Victoria Justice Goes Deep Into Ariana Grande Feud Rumors

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Victoria Justice Goes Deep Into Ariana Grande Feud Rumors and Victoria Justice Says Drama with Ariana Grande During «Victorious» Days is «so Silly»

China names 14-man squad for FIBA Asia Cup and Olympic qualifiers.

2021 US Trials Day One Prelims: Ryan Lochte and Kieran Smith Scratch 400 IM.

Adopted from Cambodian orphanage, diver Jordan Windle makes U.S. Olympic team on third try.

David Archuleta addresses sexuality in Pride Month post.

Friends, family remember 3 killed in Provo Canyon crash.

Cleveland overnight shooting kills 5 people and injures 3.

Tony Vitello and his Tennessee baseball team remind us that patience is for losers.

Yuck! What is that? Creepy, crawly critters found in rural Texas state park.

EXCLUSIVE Toshiba's No.2 shareholder calls for immediate resignation of board chair, 3 directors.

Investigation into helicopter crash that injured bride and groom under way.

Conman and crypto millionaire Aram Sheibani jailed for 37 years for fraud and money laundering.

Canberra's Evatt Primary School opens cafe to strengthen child-parent relationships and improve literacy.