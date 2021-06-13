© Instagram / Elisabeth Shue





'Nothing had changed': Elisabeth Shue talks 'Cobra Kai' return to 'Karate Kid' series and How Elisabeth Shue’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Cameo Came Together in Season 3





'Nothing had changed': Elisabeth Shue talks 'Cobra Kai' return to 'Karate Kid' series and How Elisabeth Shue’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Cameo Came Together in Season 3

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

How Elisabeth Shue’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Cameo Came Together in Season 3 and 'Nothing had changed': Elisabeth Shue talks 'Cobra Kai' return to 'Karate Kid' series

LETTERS: Readers sound off on Christians, natural gas pollution, guns and the Meghan revolution.

The rebirth of Hertz: vaccines, meme stocks and Wall Street’s crazy year.

Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms Bring Record Rainfall To O’Hare On Saturday, Quiet On Sunday.

Giants-Nationals Split Saturday Doubleheader.

Lawrence educators — retiring in hectic, unusual year — look back on long teaching careers.

Family and friends gather to mourn man killed by police.

Historic Standish Home sees new life.

At 79, With 50 Years On The Job, Steve Drake Is Just Getting Started.

On home court, Clippers make a statement to Jazz.

Israel’s Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu’s reign.

Lawrence educators — retiring in hectic, unusual year — look back on long teaching careers.