© Instagram / missy elliott





Missy Elliott Surprises Her Assistant With the Most 'Thoughtful' Gift: See the Emotional Unveiling and Music’s “Secretary of Style”: June Ambrose Reflects on 30-Year Career, Creating Iconic Looks for Missy Elliott, Diddy and Others





Missy Elliott Surprises Her Assistant With the Most 'Thoughtful' Gift: See the Emotional Unveiling and Music’s «Secretary of Style»: June Ambrose Reflects on 30-Year Career, Creating Iconic Looks for Missy Elliott, Diddy and Others

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Music’s «Secretary of Style»: June Ambrose Reflects on 30-Year Career, Creating Iconic Looks for Missy Elliott, Diddy and Others and Missy Elliott Surprises Her Assistant With the Most 'Thoughtful' Gift: See the Emotional Unveiling

Disastrous Sixth Sinks LSU In Game One.

Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China.

Turbocharge Your Weight Loss with Keto and the Ideal Protein Protocol.

Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with 3 shootings in less than 24 hours in Georgia and Alabama.

State, employers explore new paths to get Missourians back to work.

UFC 263 results: Brandon Moreno routs Deiveson Figueiredo, wins Flyweight title with a choke.

2-year-old boy dies after drowning incident in Tempe.

Vile troll sent wife of One Eyed Baz picture of coffin and message: 'For your grandchild'.

Motorcyclist dies after racing another driver on the 168.

Resilience takes on many forms on this White Sox team, as Dylan Cease continues to show.