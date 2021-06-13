© Instagram / kiefer sutherland





'24' Star Kiefer Sutherland Got a Tattoo To Avoid Sitting in Make-Up for Hours and Julia Roberts came between them, but decades later Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric are friends again





'24' Star Kiefer Sutherland Got a Tattoo To Avoid Sitting in Make-Up for Hours and Julia Roberts came between them, but decades later Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric are friends again

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Julia Roberts came between them, but decades later Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric are friends again and '24' Star Kiefer Sutherland Got a Tattoo To Avoid Sitting in Make-Up for Hours

Interventions to improve district-level routine health data in low-income and middle-income countries: a systematic review.

Naftali Bennett, next Israeli PM: The man behind the slogans and stereotypes.

Toshiba's No. 2 shareholder calls for resignation of board chair and three directors.

Warm temperatures and sunny weather to rise to 33 degrees by Wednesday.

Manoj bajpayee opens up on ‘The Family Man 2’ controversy.

As the protest continues on the borders of the national capital against the 3 contentious ...

L39ION doubles up again at Tulsa Tough, dedicates wins to Black Wall Street.

The essential car checks to make before going on a road trip.

Morrison isolated on climate at G7: Labor.

Covid: Fully vaccinated M'sian man among 18 new cases reported in S'pore on June 12.

An offensive power surge guides TinCaps to a big win.