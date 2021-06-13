© Instagram / wes anderson





The French Dispatch : Wes Anderson's new film has been selected at Cannes and Wes Anderson to shoot his new movie on the fringes of Madrid





The French Dispatch : Wes Anderson's new film has been selected at Cannes and Wes Anderson to shoot his new movie on the fringes of Madrid

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Wes Anderson to shoot his new movie on the fringes of Madrid and The French Dispatch : Wes Anderson's new film has been selected at Cannes

Kasparov and Anand to play in Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

Obituary: Sally Anne (Bolduc) Boardman.

NC A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis sweeps NCAA women’s 100 and 200.

Police panels set up to scrutinise stop and search ‘lack diversity’.

Explained: How G7 counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative will benefit India.

BSE and NSE suspends trading in shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) from Monday.

Rangers 12, Dodgers 1: Trevor Bauer allows season-high in hits & runs, plus lineup stifled, but at least Andy Burns pitched – Dodgers Digest.

Sebastian's brings back rainbow pops and more for Pride Month.

Out of frying pan into the fire as pubs and restaurants scramble for staff.

Kasparov and Anand to play in Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour.