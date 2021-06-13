© Instagram / lucy liu





Lucy Liu Speaks Out on How Recent Anti-Asian Racism and Attacks Have Left Her Feeling 'Vulnerable' and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Casts Lucy Liu as Villain





Lucy Liu Speaks Out on How Recent Anti-Asian Racism and Attacks Have Left Her Feeling 'Vulnerable' and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Casts Lucy Liu as Villain

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Casts Lucy Liu as Villain and Lucy Liu Speaks Out on How Recent Anti-Asian Racism and Attacks Have Left Her Feeling 'Vulnerable'

1998 Thurston High School shooter: 'Tremendous shame and guilt'.

A-League finals: Fixtures, venues, kick-off times, betting odds and how to watch in Australia.

Cryptocurrency : Cardano implements the first simple smart contract on AlonzoBlue Testnet – Explica .co.

Euro 2020: split loyalties as UK bars put up the bunting for Croatian fans.

Barbora Krejcikova pays tribute to late coach Jana Novotna upon French Open triumph.

Inside California Politics: Sen. Wilk talks about state’s decision to remain in State of Emergency.

Adesanya beats Vettori to defend title at UFC 263.

Israel Adesanya defeats Marvin Vittori to defend middleweight title – Pasadena Star News.

Prince William sends well wishes to Christian Eriksen after Euro 2020 collapse.

New Covid wave in Asia to worsen global chip shortage: Report.

Vladimir Putin says Russia-US relations 'at lowest point in recent years', praises 'extraordinary' Donald Trump.

A&V wins 'fake oil' case, stands to get $1 billion payment.