© Instagram / scott eastwood





Scott Eastwood’s ‘Dangerous’ Sells to Lionsgate for U.S., U.K. (EXCLUSIVE) and Scott Eastwood / Eventually, the Dust Shall Settle — Flaunt Magazine





Scott Eastwood / Eventually, the Dust Shall Settle — Flaunt Magazine and Scott Eastwood’s ‘Dangerous’ Sells to Lionsgate for U.S., U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton to host Juneteenth celebrations this year.

Vacations — you either thrive or, at least, survive.

COVID-19 Collection.

Daniela Elser: Queen's plan to repair royal rift with Prince Harry and Meghan.

The week in audio: Death at Deepcut; The Disappearance of Shergar; Adults, Almost – review.

Who should Manchester United keep and sell in summer transfer window?

The reason why Utes and SUVs dominate the auto market.

It will be when it will be: Unadkat on repeated snubs from Indian selectors.

Sir Ian McKellen: ‘What does old mean? Quite honestly I feel about 12’.

Covid third surge: Will we live or die? Dr Anurag Agrawal on new variants, norms.

Canada pays final homage to Muslim family killed in truck attack.

Delhi unlock: All markets to reopen from tomorrow with some restrictions, says CM Kejriwal.