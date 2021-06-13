© Instagram / geena davis





'Thelma & Louise' turns 30: Susan Sarandon opens up on unscripted kiss with Geena Davis and Geena Davis Sells Los Angeles Home of 13 Years for $5.6 Million — See Inside!





'Thelma & Louise' turns 30: Susan Sarandon opens up on unscripted kiss with Geena Davis and Geena Davis Sells Los Angeles Home of 13 Years for $5.6 Million — See Inside!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Geena Davis Sells Los Angeles Home of 13 Years for $5.6 Million — See Inside! and 'Thelma & Louise' turns 30: Susan Sarandon opens up on unscripted kiss with Geena Davis

PD Editorial: Enjoy Tuesday’s reopening, but COVID is still out there.

Crypto Whale Says He’s Preparing To ‘Buy Tears’ and Bet on Two Small-Cap Altcoins.

Paul Manter Obituary (2021).

Crypto Whale Says He’s Preparing To ‘Buy Tears’ and Bet on Two Small-Cap Altcoins.

Cesc Fabregas' comment on Jack Wilshere confirms what Arsenal fans always thought.

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on Sunday.

Crypto Whale Says He’s Preparing To ‘Buy Tears’ and Bet on Two Small-Cap Altcoins.

Tabung Haji CEO lauds Saudi’s decision to bar foreign Haj pilgrims.

Art projected to keep drawing crowds.

«I wanted to be alone for a moment»: When Dirk Nowitzki needed his solitude after winning 2011 NBA...

Sitaleki Timani recalled by Australia with 11 uncapped players selected for France series.