© Instagram / lionel richie





‘American Idol’ finale: Casey Bishop performs with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Chaka Khan and Lionel Richie returns for 10 performances at Encore Theater





Lionel Richie returns for 10 performances at Encore Theater and ‘American Idol’ finale: Casey Bishop performs with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Chaka Khan

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Christian Eriksen spoke to teammates and is ‘stable’ in hospital — Danish FA.

Quinta Brunson’s Viral Fame Knows No Bounds.

Captain Comics: The latest and greatest reprint worth a look.

The Bachelor's Arie and Lauren Luyendk confirm the birth of twins.

Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and reliving the time Gareth Southgate led England U21s at Turf Moor.

Senoir don and politician Prof Mwesiga Baregu dies in Dar es Salaam.

Education must include past mistakes on race.

What It's Like Living On Japan's Most Active Volcano.

Syria hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed.