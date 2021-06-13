© Instagram / neil patrick harris





Nathan Lane, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara and More To Reunite On 'Stars In The House' As They Near $1 MILLION Raised for The Actors Fund and Neil Patrick Harris sweetly marks 17th anniversary of his and husband David Burtka's first date





Nathan Lane, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara and More To Reunite On 'Stars In The House' As They Near $1 MILLION Raised for The Actors Fund and Neil Patrick Harris sweetly marks 17th anniversary of his and husband David Burtka's first date

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Neil Patrick Harris sweetly marks 17th anniversary of his and husband David Burtka's first date and Nathan Lane, Neil Patrick Harris, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara and More To Reunite On 'Stars In The House' As They Near $1 MILLION Raised for The Actors Fund

Sunshine and Warm Temperatures to Close Out the Weekend.

Ohio, including Stark County, is a hotspot of UFO activity.

Forget Biogen: These 2 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Are Also Celebrating Breakthroughs.

Penrith woman given four year driving ban.

Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed.

Nationwide sero survey will help in building strategy on Covid vaccination, lockdown: Health expert.

A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on June 13, 2021.

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for June 13, 2021.

Dubai Summer Surprises returns on July 1.

How Republicans came to embrace the big lie of a stolen election.