© Instagram / paul wesley





Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Say They Fought At the End of "The Vampire Diaries" and Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Accidentally Mistakes Singer Madison Beer for an Actual Beverage: 'I Like Most Beer'





Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Say They Fought At the End of «The Vampire Diaries» and Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Accidentally Mistakes Singer Madison Beer for an Actual Beverage: 'I Like Most Beer'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Accidentally Mistakes Singer Madison Beer for an Actual Beverage: 'I Like Most Beer' and Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Say They Fought At the End of «The Vampire Diaries»

D.C.-area forecast: Warmer with a storm chance late today; looking really nice by midweek.

Love, Victor Recap: Caught in the Act.

10 outdoor dining spots that offer picture-perfect views of Detroit River, Lake St. Clair.

Horoscopes June 13, 2021: Kat Dennings, be prepared to work hard.

US, China clash over rights, covid-19.

Beer Nut: Four beer opinions I can live without.

On Kansas City’s rapidly changing Westside, a new development project raises concerns.

Smart Construction Market Latest Advancements, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2021 to 2025.

Letters: Ohio legislature merely puppets bad ideas about race, education.

Bidens attend mass before final day of G7 summit.

Duffs Dozen: The plays and players that impressed Mark Duffield in round 13.