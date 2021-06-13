© Instagram / lauren graham





'Gilmore Girls': Scott Patterson Admits He and Lauren Graham Were 'Nervous' for First Luke-Lorelai Kiss and Lauren Graham Reveals She Has a ‘Gilmore Girls’ Clause in Her Other Work Contracts





'Gilmore Girls': Scott Patterson Admits He and Lauren Graham Were 'Nervous' for First Luke-Lorelai Kiss and Lauren Graham Reveals She Has a ‘Gilmore Girls’ Clause in Her Other Work Contracts

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Lauren Graham Reveals She Has a ‘Gilmore Girls’ Clause in Her Other Work Contracts and 'Gilmore Girls': Scott Patterson Admits He and Lauren Graham Were 'Nervous' for First Luke-Lorelai Kiss

Using dogs to sniff out virus needs more study, experts say.

Bogdanovic and the Jazz visit Los Angeles with 2-1 series lead.

Hawaii residents disappointed over decision to drop KIKU-TV’s popular Japanese and Filipino shows.

Coronavirus latest news: We don’t want to ‘yo-yo' in and out of measures, says Raab.

Rugby headlines as snubbed Sexton tells Biggar to target Lions Test spot.

Detroit Red Wings: Debuting a new top line in ’21-22 is smart.

Things Taxpayers Should Consider When Selling a House.

To counter China, G7 leaders agree on increased climate finance.

Travel: Presenter Jane Lewis on magical childhood memories of St Andrews.

Live cricket updates: Black Caps v England, second test, day four.