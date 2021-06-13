© Instagram / jon bernthal





Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Reportedly Return In Moon Knight and Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, Josh Charles to Star in HBO Series ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Team





Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector, Josh Charles to Star in HBO Series ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Team and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Will Reportedly Return In Moon Knight

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

U.S. Olympic swimming trials: Event schedule, how to watch/stream the nation's top swimmers.

North Hills real estate transactions for the week of June 13, 2021.

Thomas Markle slams Oprah and says she 'took advantage' of 'weak' Prince Harry.

Thousands protest against Spain's possible pardons for jailed Catalan leaders.

Pandemic Recovery Means More Cars On The Road, But Some Traffic Patterns Have Changed.

Tiny Desk Contest Winner Tarriona Bell On When Poetry Says What Music Cannot.

Killed By Military Forces, A Myanmar Poet's Spirit Of Revolution Lives On In His Work.

Sharib Hashmi on success of The Family Man 2: 'This is happening for the first time in my career’.

Trudeau to share details on Canada's COVID-19 vaccine-sharing plan after G7 summit.

Covid-19: Focus on border ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.