© Instagram / shannon elizabeth





Shannon Elizabeth Miranda and 20 years since American Pie: Here's what Nadia, aka Shannon Elizabeth, is up to now





Shannon Elizabeth Miranda and 20 years since American Pie: Here's what Nadia, aka Shannon Elizabeth, is up to now

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

20 years since American Pie: Here's what Nadia, aka Shannon Elizabeth, is up to now and Shannon Elizabeth Miranda

How fan fiction and Comic-Con gave birth to a long-lasting friendship and the pseudonym Christina Lauren.

Atlanta Falcons: Franchise should make an exception and retire number 11.

Updates about restaurants and other businesses around southwestern Illinois.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2.

Garden Street Fabrics & Design moves to Bayou Blvd. in Pensacola.

‘Cave syndrome’: What it is, how to cope with it.

How accountant who had £500k gambling debts and stole £50k from his employer is now helping other addicts.

Heads of 'change bloc' meet ahead of vote, affirm gov't on track for approval.

Brooding on Brood X.

Kenneth L. Hardin: Salisbury, what's going on?

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options.