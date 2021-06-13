© Instagram / david letterman





IndyCar team owner David Letterman shared a hilarious story about his first Indy 500 in 1966 and Takuma Sato, David Letterman, Bobby Rahal, Michael Lanigan cherishing their ‘Baby Borgs’





Takuma Sato, David Letterman, Bobby Rahal, Michael Lanigan cherishing their ‘Baby Borgs’ and IndyCar team owner David Letterman shared a hilarious story about his first Indy 500 in 1966

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Latest: French Open defends stance in Osaka dealings.

Bennett and Shaked go over his speech.

Ricky Williams glowing with praise for Texas RB Bijan Robinson.

Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall.

Rio Ferdinand and Gareth Southgate send England fans strong message on booing kneeling.

WhatsApp boss decries attacks on encryption as Orwellian.

307 Politics: Veteran lawmakers come down on the freshman.

Raids across Odisha on spurious Favipiravir.

Grand River Dam Authority Offering Free Boater Safety Classes.

Frustrating clarification offered on England snubs for Chelsea star Chilwell and Jadon Sancho against Croatia.

Dublin traffic LIVE: Long delays reported on M50 on unusually busy weekend.

Learning to live with wildlife.