© Instagram / bazzi





Activist Shane Bazzi to claim ‘opinion’ defence in Peter Dutton lawsuit and Bazzi Admits to Letting 'Drug Problem Get Out of Hand' amid Pandemic: 'I've Been Very Unhappy'





Activist Shane Bazzi to claim ‘opinion’ defence in Peter Dutton lawsuit and Bazzi Admits to Letting 'Drug Problem Get Out of Hand' amid Pandemic: 'I've Been Very Unhappy'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bazzi Admits to Letting 'Drug Problem Get Out of Hand' amid Pandemic: 'I've Been Very Unhappy' and Activist Shane Bazzi to claim ‘opinion’ defence in Peter Dutton lawsuit

Richard Oneil Killed In ATV Crash In Renville County.

Denver officer's vehicle sideswiped on I-25, suspect arrested.

Germany's Merkel hopes for G7 infrastructure plans in 2022.

New Zealand tour of England, 2021: I've put a lot of pressure on England by not performing: England captain Joe Root.

How to take your business to the next level with livestream shopping.

Crews continue to work 3-alarm fire in Salt Lake City, one reported firefighter injury.

Search scaled back for swimmer who tried to rescue 2 off Tampa-area beach.

For road trip to mom’s birthday, not all RVs are created equal.

Don’t be fooled — inflation is a big risk for stock market investors. Here’s how to prepare.

Father's Day spending to top $20 billion in 2021.