© Instagram / alan alda





Alan Alda Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Willful Denial Of Science In The COVID-Era: “At This Moment, We Are All On Fifth Avenue” and Alan Alda: I cannot remain silent as Trump rejects science and endangers lives





Alan Alda: I cannot remain silent as Trump rejects science and endangers lives and Alan Alda Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Willful Denial Of Science In The COVID-Era: «At This Moment, We Are All On Fifth Avenue»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and storms back this evening.

Golden State Warriors: Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder both earned roster spot.

Snapshot: kNot Today, Colts coach raise awareness about sexual abuse and exploitation.

‘Vaxxed and waxed, baby!’: Summer dating heats up for singles vaccinated against COVID-19.

Snowmobile trail promise melts, leaving local leaders feeling shortchanged.

Cubs' Joc Pederson: Goes yard again Saturday.

Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship – WSB-TV Channel 2.

Penn Hills senior gets in on ground floor of Division II college volleyball program.

Man walking on I-610 killed after he was hit by car, knocked over guardrail Sunday morning.

The Dr Pepper House in Waco, Texas Is Available to Rent on Airbnb and It Is Stunning.

Insiders shed light on Britney Spears conservatorship hearing.

US Can Count On Turkey After Afghanistan Troop Pullout: Turkey's Erdogan.