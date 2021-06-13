© Instagram / quincy jones





Quincy Jones: I fell in love with hip hop because it reminds me of bebop and Quincy Jones wouldn't work with Elvis because he felt he was racist





Quincy Jones: I fell in love with hip hop because it reminds me of bebop and Quincy Jones wouldn't work with Elvis because he felt he was racist

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Quincy Jones wouldn't work with Elvis because he felt he was racist and Quincy Jones: I fell in love with hip hop because it reminds me of bebop

Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe seal spot at Tokyo Olympic Games.

Putin says Russia prepared to extradite cyber criminals to US on reciprocal basis.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open 2021 Live: Tsitsipas storms through second set, takes 2-0 lead against Djokovic.

Middlesbrough man set to go on trial later this year after denying phone robbery.

Putin says Russia prepared to extradite cyber criminals to US on reciprocal basis.

SF Giants send reliever with 0.49 ERA to Triple-A Sacramento.

Camping World SRX Series Brings Electric Atmosphere To Stafford Speedway.

New Device Taps Brain Signals To Help Stroke Patients Regain Hand Function.

Evening Clouds to Bring Overnight Rain to Some Parts.

AOC says she is 'inclined to say yes' as to whether Justice Breyer should retire.

Four out of county's five mass vaccination sites to close in coming weeks.