© Instagram / avenged sevenfold





7 things we want from the new Avenged Sevenfold album — Kerrang! and Are Avenged Sevenfold releasing a new album in 2021? l





Are Avenged Sevenfold releasing a new album in 2021? l and 7 things we want from the new Avenged Sevenfold album — Kerrang!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Mets vs. Padres: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 6/13/21.

It's more than just skin-deep: Feel and look amazing with Bubble Skincare.

Female shot and killed on Linwood Blvd.

Inland rail port for NE Georgia getting $2M federal grant.

Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions.

Erie Humane Society provides update on rescued animals from Lighthouse Street.

Navya Naveli Nanda sports a 'heartbreak' on her T-shirt, Karan Johar and Khushi Kapoor react.

Writers Vs Artists In Comics Breaks Out One More Time On Social Media.

New Brunswick closes in on 75 per cent first dose vaccination target, reports seven cases Sunday.

Sea slime on Turkey's shores is both unpleasant and unsurprising.

Ian Wright has already delivered his verdict on Donny van de Beek as Arsenal 'make contact'.

Why the DualSense Could Be a Big Deal for Death Stranding on PS5.