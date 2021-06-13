© Instagram / anita baker





Dana Monique's Instant Save Performance of Anita Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture" and Taylor Swift Supports Anita Baker in Masters Fight: 'I'm Cheering You On'





Dana Monique's Instant Save Performance of Anita Baker's «Caught Up in the Rapture» and Taylor Swift Supports Anita Baker in Masters Fight: 'I'm Cheering You On'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Taylor Swift Supports Anita Baker in Masters Fight: 'I'm Cheering You On' and Dana Monique's Instant Save Performance of Anita Baker's «Caught Up in the Rapture»

The big man is gone, and the Israel lobby will never be the same – Mondoweiss.

Student gave his shoes and clothes to a homeless man on an Interstate.

Inside The Box: One reason why each of the Final Four will win the Stanley Cup.

Leeds United news and transfers LIVE as Alioski plays role in North Macedonia goal vs Austria.

COVID In Minnesota: Health Department Reports 173 New Cases, 9 More Deaths.

Free Portuguese exhibit, children's writing group, storytime on the lawn coming to Fall River Library.

The creators of ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ on why they show a world with two lenses.

Two Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-65 South of Montgomery.

G7 summit: Boris Johnson rejects claims of 'moral failure' on vaccines.

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda and Clive Owen on how they fell in love.

Departure claims Cathedral honours on seasonal debut.